Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $230.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price target of $250.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $208.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.20 and a 200-day moving average of $205.32. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $222.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

