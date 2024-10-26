Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cfra set a $155.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H opened at $154.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.02.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at $93,389,982.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

