Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 65.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $927.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.90.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.75 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

