IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,119 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 74,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,013 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 232.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 435,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 304,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 63.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,031,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after purchasing an additional 400,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,761,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,195,000 after purchasing an additional 103,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,473.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KIM stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James raised Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Argus raised Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

