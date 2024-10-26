IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,225 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $51.71 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

