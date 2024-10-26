IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,479 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $122.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.51 and its 200 day moving average is $125.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

