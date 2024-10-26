IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 198 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,122. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,236,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $605.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $631.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $584.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

