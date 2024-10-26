IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $78.87 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $78,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.88 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $387.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

