IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $8.10 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Insider Activity

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.8 %

HWM opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average is $86.47. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

