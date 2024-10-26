IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $8.29 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of F stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

