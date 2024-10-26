IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $8.55 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,390.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,291,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,290 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,002,000 after buying an additional 1,962,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,497 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 425.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,189,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,329,000 after acquiring an additional 961,801 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $85.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

