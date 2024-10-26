IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,878,000 after buying an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,981,000 after buying an additional 346,838 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 44.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,546,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,496,000 after buying an additional 45,049 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 270,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,571,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 70,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.21, for a total value of $25,354,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,945,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,841,018.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,172 shares of company stock worth $137,000,162 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.3 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $444.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.34. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.29 and a 52-week high of $455.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.85.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

