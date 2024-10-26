IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,603 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.09.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $184.38 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

