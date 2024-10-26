IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,216 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in eBay by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,385 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on eBay

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.