IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 5,927 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.55 and its 200 day moving average is $150.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.