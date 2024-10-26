IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes $7.34 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 321,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $33,947,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $33,212,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $25,711,000. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $22,465,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $15,548,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC opened at $22.29 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.62.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

