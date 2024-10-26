IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.
IGM Biosciences Trading Up 6.3 %
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,571.35% and a negative return on equity of 119.02%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at IGM Biosciences
In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $45,536.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,430.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,902 shares of company stock valued at $68,109 in the last three months. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 51.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 36,491 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 70.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 60,593 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
