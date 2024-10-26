IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 321,506 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in IMAX by 178.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 314,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IMAX by 90.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 279,410 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in IMAX by 35.2% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 474,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 123,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 118,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.52 million. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

