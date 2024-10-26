Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 204.88% from the company’s previous close.

IMCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.15. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 19.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 40.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 35.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Immunocore in the second quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

