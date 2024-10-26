Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 100,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,326,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $160.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.98. The firm has a market cap of $387.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.78%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

