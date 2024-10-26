Insider Selling: Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Director Sells $85,601.46 in Stock

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $85,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,695.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

NYSE EPAC opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.15. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $45.17.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $158.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

