Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Sells 2,128 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,095,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,595. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, October 24th, Mark Brosius sold 22 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.79, for a total value of $11,237.38.

On Thursday, September 12th, Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $511.27 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $523.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $487.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.45. The firm has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,622,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 target price (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

