Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $250.50 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.89 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.45.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

