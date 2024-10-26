Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Shares Up 7.1% – Time to Buy?

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00). 178,266,359 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 106,651,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).

Inspirit Energy Stock Down 5.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £264,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.73.

About Inspirit Energy

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

