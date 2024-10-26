Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after buying an additional 122,169 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $165.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $167.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $80,920.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at $629,242.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $187,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $80,920.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,242.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

