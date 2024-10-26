Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Update

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Interlink Electronics Stock Up 36.0 %

Shares of LINK stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. Interlink Electronics has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 million, a PE ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

