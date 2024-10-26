International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 594,330 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 29,701.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 594,330 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $151,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.1% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $748,678.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,555.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $748,678.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,555.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,843 shares of company stock worth $18,674,912. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Progressive from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.19.

Progressive Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $243.78 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.14 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.10.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

