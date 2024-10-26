International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 130,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 29.6% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 94,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,537 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 313,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.48. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

