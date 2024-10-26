International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 1,186,290.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,213,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,212,645 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 117.29% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $148,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

