International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 252,047.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 307,498 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.72% of Tyler Technologies worth $179,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,005 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,507,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 922,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,926 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,801 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $251,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $605.86 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $631.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.18, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,122. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,122. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,014,291.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

