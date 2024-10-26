International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 1,165,660 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13,497.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165,660 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $166,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $139.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $144.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.12 and a 200 day moving average of $133.31.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

