International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 681,858 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 19,764.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 685,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,858 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $136,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,780,004,000 after buying an additional 10,944,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after buying an additional 7,401,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after buying an additional 2,447,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,210,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,849,000 after buying an additional 270,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,943,000 after buying an additional 1,228,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $197.79 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.53 and a 200-day moving average of $190.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.39.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

