International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 40,196.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 429,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 428,897 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $119,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,897 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.28.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DHR opened at $245.41 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $181.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

