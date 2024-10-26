International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) by 552,783.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,870,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869,486 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 168.27% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF worth $154,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HERD. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 27,910 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000.

Get Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HERD opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $89.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1581 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.