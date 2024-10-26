International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $183.65 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 41,235.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937,700 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Zoetis worth $183,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,899 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7,608.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,874,000 after purchasing an additional 824,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 639,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,185,000 after purchasing an additional 409,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.8 %

ZTS stock opened at $180.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.61. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.14%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.