International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $185.63 Million Stock Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 9,042,661.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,872,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,872,423 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $185,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QJUN. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $68,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $115,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 22.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QJUN opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $345.47 million, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

