International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 428,636.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,623 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $122,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 137.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.58. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

