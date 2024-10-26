International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $179.99 Million in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 254,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,990,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 50,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

