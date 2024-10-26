International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 123,481 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 92,842.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,481 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $114,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.1% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $901.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $904.09 and its 200-day moving average is $815.99. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $959.90.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total value of $2,131,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,333,014.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total value of $2,131,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,333,014.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,136 shares of company stock valued at $38,591,228. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

