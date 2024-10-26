International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 32,425.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 403,701 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $133,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $345.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.23 and a 200 day moving average of $291.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $194.46 and a 12 month high of $367.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $270.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.75.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

