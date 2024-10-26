Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IKTSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intertek Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Intertek Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

IKTSY opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.6554 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

