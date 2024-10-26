Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $511.27 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $523.34. The stock has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $487.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.45.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,979.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,192 shares of company stock worth $25,398,571 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 price target (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

