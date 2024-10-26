IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in IQVIA by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,864,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $3,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IQVIA from $288.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.27.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $214.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.78.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

