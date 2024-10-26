iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Arcataur Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 26.3% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $581.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The firm has a market cap of $502.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

