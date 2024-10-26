iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $581.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $588.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $569.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.85. The company has a market capitalization of $502.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.