iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $581.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $569.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.85.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
