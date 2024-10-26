iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after buying an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $581.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $569.55 and its 200 day moving average is $546.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

