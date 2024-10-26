iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $581.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $569.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

