iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 759,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,542,000 after buying an additional 42,443 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 485,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,913,000 after acquiring an additional 206,375 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 294,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 44,871 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 185,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,501,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYF opened at $53.48 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

