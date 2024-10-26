iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10,365.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569,612 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $151,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 289,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,307,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $98.41.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

